Global Experts Showcase Nuclear Innovations in Food Safety at IAEA Webinar

On 5 June, to mark International Food Safety Day, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hosted a global webinar highlighting the growing significance of nuclear science and technology in ensuring food safety and resilience. The event drew 85 participants from various regions, including scientists, food safety professionals, and policymakers, and served as a platform to share innovations and practical applications of nuclear techniques in global food systems.

The event was organized under the auspices of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, a unique partnership between the IAEA and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The Centre provides technical cooperation and research coordination to member states, enabling the use of nuclear and related techniques to strengthen food safety systems.

“Food safety is a shared responsibility and there is a great need to leverage scientific advancements to protect lives, foster trust, and promote sustainable development,” said Rola Bou Khozam, Head of the IAEA’s Food Safety and Control Section, during her opening remarks.

Scientific Knowledge Transfer and Capacity Building

Keynote speaker Christina Vlachou, Head of the Food Safety and Control Laboratory, emphasized the Centre’s role in transferring analytical methods to detect contaminants and chemical residues in food. These efforts also address food fraud, a growing concern in international trade.

Vlachou highlighted how the Centre’s initiatives help build technical capacity in national laboratories by providing training and access to nuclear-based tools. This improves countries' ability to monitor food safety, comply with trade standards, and safeguard public health.

Soft Electrons for Safer Eggs: A Game-Changer from Asia

One of the standout innovations presented came from Lui Yanqin of Tongweixinda, a research venture by Tsinghua University and NUCTECH Company in China. She introduced a pioneering project called “Soft Electrons for Safer Eggs”, developed in collaboration with Japanese researchers.

The initiative uses a low-energy electron beam generator installed on an industrial egg conveyor to decontaminate eggshells without affecting the egg’s internal quality. The process kills pathogens like salmonella via ionization confined to the eggshell, avoiding the need for fumigation or chemicals. The innovation offers a chemical-free, cold process for egg sterilization, enhancing safety, shelf-life, and even efficiency in poultry breeding.

Tracking Drug Residues in Farmed Poultry

Another critical discussion came from Pakistan, where Muhammad Ismail Chughtai of the National Institute for Agricultural Biology under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission detailed a project investigating residue depletion of amoxicillin in poultry using radiolabelled compounds.

By tracking how long the drug remains in various organs, the team determined the safest timeframes for slaughter, reducing risks to human health and ensuring regulatory compliance with international food safety standards. The research forms part of a larger IAEA-coordinated project to improve drug monitoring in livestock production.

Namibia's Leap Forward in Food Safety Testing

The webinar also featured a compelling case study from Namibia, presented by Paloma Ellitson, General Manager of the Testing and Inspection Department at the Namibia Bureau of Standards. Under a national technical cooperation project (NAM5021) with the IAEA, Namibia significantly improved its laboratory capacity for sanitary and phytosanitary testing, particularly in the fisheries and agronomic sectors.

As a result, Namibia has reduced its dependence on foreign labs, cut outsourcing costs, and improved turnaround times, leading to safer food exports and better protection for domestic consumers.

Science Builds Trust: The Role of Data Transparency

Markus Lipp, Senior Food Safety Officer at the FAO, addressed the social dimension of food safety, stressing that public trust in food systems is deeply tied to transparency and scientific accountability. He noted that the theme of “science in action” for this year’s International Food Safety Day hinges on making data visible, understandable, and trustworthy from “farm to fork.”

Lipp emphasized that when regulatory institutions operate transparently and base decisions on scientific evidence, they not only protect public health but also enhance consumer confidence and open new trade opportunities.

FAO/IAEA Centre: A Model for Sustainable Agri-Food Transformation

The event closed with remarks from Dongxin Feng, Director of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre, who reiterated the vital role of science, technology, and innovation in addressing challenges in food and agriculture.

“The Joint FAO/IAEA Centre stands out as a unique example within the United Nations system. Our work contributes to making agri-food systems more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable—helping ensure access to safer and more nutritious food for all,” he said.

By integrating nuclear technologies into everyday food safety protocols—from residue analysis to food fraud detection—the Joint Centre is leading the charge in modernizing global food control systems and delivering practical, science-based solutions to some of the world’s most pressing food security challenges.