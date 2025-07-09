Blazing Battles: Marseille Wildfire Under Control, but Concerns Remain
A wildfire near Marseille has lost intensity, allowing residents to exit their homes after a temporary lockdown. Firefighters continue to combat the flames, sparked by a car fire, which have burned 700 hectares. With changing weather conditions, officials stress caution to prevent further escalation.
A wildfire that swept through the outskirts of Marseille has been subdued to an extent, prompting the lifting of restrictions that had confined locals to their homes. As of Wednesday, firefighters are tirelessly working to keep the situation under control, amidst changing weather dynamics.
Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan confirmed that the previously locked-down area of the city is no longer considered at immediate risk. However, he urged residents to remain vigilant as emergency personnel continue their operations. Martine Vassal, council head, warned of troublesome weather that could reignite concerns.
Despite the fire's diminished capacity, airport officials are prepared to prioritize firefighting resources if needed. Authorities traced the fire's origin to an automobile blaze, and although no fatalities are reported, the fire has severely affected local properties. This incident marks the beginning of a challenging wildfire season exacerbated by climate change impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
