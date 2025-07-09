Rising European Market: Banking Sector Leads the Way Amidst Trade Negotiations

European shares experienced an upswing on Wednesday, primarily driven by bank stocks, as market participants watched closely for developments in U.S.-EU trade discussions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.5% to hit 548.28 points by the morning session. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized collaboration with the Trump administration to finalize a trade deal while remaining prepared for various outcomes.

Amidst these discussions, Trump hinted at imposing significant tariffs on EU exports, including copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, causing a dip in European pharmaceutical stocks, notably Zealand Pharma and Novo Nordisk. Despite these uncertainties, European defense stocks soared, with Renk and Indra seeing notable gains.

