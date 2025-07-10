Deluge in Gurugram: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogged Streets

In Gurugram, overnight rain wreaked havoc, bringing the city to a near halt on Thursday. Roads and residential areas were submerged, and traffic was in disarray.

Reports indicated that Gurugram logged 133 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad tehsil got 122 mm by Thursday morning, as per district administration statements.

Crucial roads like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway experienced severe waterlogging, sparking lengthy traffic delays, with the Gurugram traffic police cautioning commuters about potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)