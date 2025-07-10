Deluge in Gurugram: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogged Streets
Intermittent rain in Gurugram led to significant waterlogging, causing traffic gridlock across the city. Major roads and residential areas were inundated as the deluge measured over 130 mm. The Gurugram Expressway was particularly affected, with traffic police issuing warnings and residents expressing frustration online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In Gurugram, overnight rain wreaked havoc, bringing the city to a near halt on Thursday. Roads and residential areas were submerged, and traffic was in disarray.
Reports indicated that Gurugram logged 133 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad tehsil got 122 mm by Thursday morning, as per district administration statements.
Crucial roads like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway experienced severe waterlogging, sparking lengthy traffic delays, with the Gurugram traffic police cautioning commuters about potential disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- rain
- waterlogging
- traffic
- Expressway
- National Highway
- MCG
- stormwater
- commuters
- social media
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aggressive Discounting Backfires in the FMCG Sector, Emkay Global Warns
Indian FMCG Profit Margins Set to Rise Amid Falling Commodity Prices
Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's Shaktipeeth Expressway Project
Tragic Double-Decker Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Roadside Oasis: Transforming Expressway Life for India's Truckers