Deluge in Gurugram: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogged Streets

Intermittent rain in Gurugram led to significant waterlogging, causing traffic gridlock across the city. Major roads and residential areas were inundated as the deluge measured over 130 mm. The Gurugram Expressway was particularly affected, with traffic police issuing warnings and residents expressing frustration online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurugram, overnight rain wreaked havoc, bringing the city to a near halt on Thursday. Roads and residential areas were submerged, and traffic was in disarray.

Reports indicated that Gurugram logged 133 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad tehsil got 122 mm by Thursday morning, as per district administration statements.

Crucial roads like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway experienced severe waterlogging, sparking lengthy traffic delays, with the Gurugram traffic police cautioning commuters about potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

