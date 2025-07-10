Southwestern China's Rivers Rage: A Flooding Crisis Amidst Climate Change

In southwestern China, heavy flooding has become a critical concern as 25 rivers surpassed safe water levels, leading to the evacuation of over 10,000 residents. State media reported that former typhoon Danas, augmented by torrential East Asian monsoon rains, drove the crisis. Meteorologists have linked these adverse weather conditions to the growing threat of climate change.

The relentless rainfall has heavily impacted Beijing, particularly the Chaoyang district, where precipitation reached 68.2 mm in just one hour. Ten rivers, including key channels like the Longyan in Chongqing, are in danger of breaking their embankments, authorities warned. The Chishui River in Guizhou showed the highest water levels since 1953, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the flooding.

Further compounding the crisis, health officials in Beijing have expressed concerns over potential contamination risks from the combination of torrential rain, high temperatures, and humidity. The severe weather patterns continue to test the resilience of the region's infrastructure and pose a significant threat to the agriculture sector, valued at $2.8 trillion, which could suffer extensive damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)