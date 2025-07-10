Left Menu

India Boosts Wildlife Conservation: Focus on Gharial and Sloth Bear

The Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife has proposed including the gharial and sloth bear in India's Species Recovery Programme. This decision aims to enhance conservation efforts for these species, with a focus on mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and supporting habitats through financial and technical measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:08 IST
India Boosts Wildlife Conservation: Focus on Gharial and Sloth Bear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has recommended that the gharial and sloth bear be included in the Centre's Species Recovery Programme. This inclusion is part of India's ongoing effort to conserve critically endangered species and essential habitats.

During its March meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NBWL identified several species, such as Asiatic lions and dolphins, requiring urgent conservation efforts. By June 26, the committee, led by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, proposed financial and technical support for the gharial and sloth bear as part of a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The wildlife conservation strategies, informed by the Wildlife Institute of India, highlight the need for a comprehensive conflict mitigation plan for sloth bears, which are involved in frequent human-animal conflicts in some regions. The gharial remains critically endangered despite years of conservation efforts, emphasizing the need for renewed strategies, including ex-situ hatchling rearing and release.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025