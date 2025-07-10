India Boosts Wildlife Conservation: Focus on Gharial and Sloth Bear

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has recommended that the gharial and sloth bear be included in the Centre's Species Recovery Programme. This inclusion is part of India's ongoing effort to conserve critically endangered species and essential habitats.

During its March meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NBWL identified several species, such as Asiatic lions and dolphins, requiring urgent conservation efforts. By June 26, the committee, led by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, proposed financial and technical support for the gharial and sloth bear as part of a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The wildlife conservation strategies, informed by the Wildlife Institute of India, highlight the need for a comprehensive conflict mitigation plan for sloth bears, which are involved in frequent human-animal conflicts in some regions. The gharial remains critically endangered despite years of conservation efforts, emphasizing the need for renewed strategies, including ex-situ hatchling rearing and release.