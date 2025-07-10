Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Unyielding Courage in Mandi's Darkest Night

In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a man and his daughter showed exceptional bravery during a devastating natural disaster, saving others while narrowly escaping death themselves. The village faced cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to significant loss of life and property. The government is urged to expedite rehabilitation efforts.

In the district of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a harrowing night unfolded as natural calamities wreaked havoc, but amidst chaos, stories of extraordinary bravery emerged.

Bharat Raj and his daughter Tanuja were hailed as heroes for their courage in saving lives, even as their own home was taken by the deluge.

With the community in turmoil, calls for government aid grow louder as the region grapples with aftermath and the monumental challenge of rebuilding shattered lives.

