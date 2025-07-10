Miraculous Survival: Unyielding Courage in Mandi's Darkest Night

In the district of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a harrowing night unfolded as natural calamities wreaked havoc, but amidst chaos, stories of extraordinary bravery emerged.

Bharat Raj and his daughter Tanuja were hailed as heroes for their courage in saving lives, even as their own home was taken by the deluge.

With the community in turmoil, calls for government aid grow louder as the region grapples with aftermath and the monumental challenge of rebuilding shattered lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)