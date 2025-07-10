Miraculous Survival: Unyielding Courage in Mandi's Darkest Night
In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a man and his daughter showed exceptional bravery during a devastating natural disaster, saving others while narrowly escaping death themselves. The village faced cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to significant loss of life and property. The government is urged to expedite rehabilitation efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In the district of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a harrowing night unfolded as natural calamities wreaked havoc, but amidst chaos, stories of extraordinary bravery emerged.
Bharat Raj and his daughter Tanuja were hailed as heroes for their courage in saving lives, even as their own home was taken by the deluge.
With the community in turmoil, calls for government aid grow louder as the region grapples with aftermath and the monumental challenge of rebuilding shattered lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura's Stock Resilience Amid Assam Landslides
Kerala Battles Monsoon Fury: Red Alert Issued as Floods and Landslides Loom
Tragic Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: Rising Toll Amid Monsoon Fury
Rail Services Disrupted in Northeast Amid Landslides
India Braces for July Rainfall: Floods, Landslides, and Alert Measures