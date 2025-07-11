Kakinada SEZ's Game-Changing Desalination Venture
Kakinada SEZ Limited, a subsidiary of Auro Infra Realty, is investing Rs 1310 crore in a 3x50 MLD desalination plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada District. The plant aims to address freshwater scarcity by supplying industries and reducing groundwater extraction. An expert committee recommended the project for CRZ clearance with certain conditions.
Kakinada SEZ Limited, a subsidiary of Auro Infra Realty, is embarking on a significant project by setting up a 3x50 MLD desalination plant in Kona Village, Kakinada District, Andhra Pradesh. With an investment of Rs 1310 crore, this project aims to alleviate the freshwater scarcity affecting the region.
The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Forests has recommended the project for Coastal Regulation Zone clearance, imposing conditions for marine environmental protection. The project involves drawing 380 MLD from the sea, treating it, and distributing the desalinated water to industries and the port.
Key conditions include developing a prototype to reuse brine discharge to mitigate marine pollution and allocation of funds for environmental monitoring. The venture is poised to significantly reduce groundwater extraction, offering sustainable water solutions for the area.
