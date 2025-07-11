Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy Highlights Infrastructure Concerns
A bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district has claimed 19 lives, with search operations ongoing for two missing persons. The incident has prompted governmental action against engineers and initiated investigations into its cause. This tragic event underscores ongoing infrastructure vulnerabilities in the region.
- Country:
- India
The death toll from the bridge collapse over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has reached 19, following the death of an injured person in hospital. As rescue teams continue to search for two missing individuals, the tragedy underscores concerns over infrastructure safety in the region.
In response to the collapse, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has suspended four engineers from the state's Roads and Buildings Department. A high-level probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse, suspected to be due to pedestal and articulation crushing, with a detailed report expected in 30 days.
The incident marks yet another bridge-related tragedy in Gujarat, which has seen several such collapses since 2021. The ongoing investigation aims to address these infrastructural challenges and ensure the safety of the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety and security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
Railway Ministry Revamps Train Control Operations for Safety and Efficiency
Kazakhstan Concludes Final EOSH Training Session to Strengthen Workplace Safety
Govt says multi-disciplinary team, led by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief, probing Ahmedabad plane crash.