Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy Highlights Infrastructure Concerns

The death toll from the bridge collapse over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has reached 19, following the death of an injured person in hospital. As rescue teams continue to search for two missing individuals, the tragedy underscores concerns over infrastructure safety in the region.

In response to the collapse, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has suspended four engineers from the state's Roads and Buildings Department. A high-level probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse, suspected to be due to pedestal and articulation crushing, with a detailed report expected in 30 days.

The incident marks yet another bridge-related tragedy in Gujarat, which has seen several such collapses since 2021. The ongoing investigation aims to address these infrastructural challenges and ensure the safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)