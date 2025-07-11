Left Menu

Electricity Illuminates Sahariya Tribe After 78-Year Wait

In a monumental breakthrough, a remote hilly area in Rajasthan's Baran district received electricity for the first time since India's Independence, transforming the lives of around 200 Sahariya tribe members. This was achieved shortly after their plea was raised in a community meeting, marking a significant victory for local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:48 IST
Electricity Illuminates Sahariya Tribe After 78-Year Wait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for Rajasthan's Baran district, electricity finally reached a remote, hilly region inhabited by the Sahariya tribe—78 years after Independence. Approximately 200 tribe members saw their homes illuminated after a decades-long wait.

The successful electrification follows the swift action of district collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, who prioritized the project after a plea was raised during a 'ratri chopal' (night meeting). The coordinated efforts allowed the installation of crucial infrastructure, including transformers and electric poles, despite challenging terrain.

The initiative, under the PM-JANMAN program, highlights the government's commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. The electrification embodies effective and responsive governance, ensuring long-overdue development reaches even the most remote communities.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025