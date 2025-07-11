Electricity Illuminates Sahariya Tribe After 78-Year Wait
In a monumental breakthrough, a remote hilly area in Rajasthan's Baran district received electricity for the first time since India's Independence, transforming the lives of around 200 Sahariya tribe members. This was achieved shortly after their plea was raised in a community meeting, marking a significant victory for local governance.
In a historic moment for Rajasthan's Baran district, electricity finally reached a remote, hilly region inhabited by the Sahariya tribe—78 years after Independence. Approximately 200 tribe members saw their homes illuminated after a decades-long wait.
The successful electrification follows the swift action of district collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, who prioritized the project after a plea was raised during a 'ratri chopal' (night meeting). The coordinated efforts allowed the installation of crucial infrastructure, including transformers and electric poles, despite challenging terrain.
The initiative, under the PM-JANMAN program, highlights the government's commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. The electrification embodies effective and responsive governance, ensuring long-overdue development reaches even the most remote communities.