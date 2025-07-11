Electricity Illuminates Sahariya Tribe After 78-Year Wait

In a historic moment for Rajasthan's Baran district, electricity finally reached a remote, hilly region inhabited by the Sahariya tribe—78 years after Independence. Approximately 200 tribe members saw their homes illuminated after a decades-long wait.

The successful electrification follows the swift action of district collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, who prioritized the project after a plea was raised during a 'ratri chopal' (night meeting). The coordinated efforts allowed the installation of crucial infrastructure, including transformers and electric poles, despite challenging terrain.

The initiative, under the PM-JANMAN program, highlights the government's commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. The electrification embodies effective and responsive governance, ensuring long-overdue development reaches even the most remote communities.