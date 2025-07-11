Twice in Two Days: Delhi-NCR Rattled by Earthquakes

For the second time in as many days, residents of Delhi-NCR experienced the unsettling rumble of an earthquake. On Friday evening, a tremor measuring 3.7 in magnitude jolted the region at approximately 7:49 pm.

The epicentre of both recent quakes, including the 4.4 magnitude shake on Thursday morning, has been identified as Jhajjar, Haryana. The back-to-back seismic activities have unsurprisingly put local authorities and residents on edge.

As people shared stories and assessed any potential impact, officials reported that they were awaiting further details. This recurring seismic activity raises concerns and questions about the region's readiness for larger seismic events.

