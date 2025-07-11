Left Menu

Twice in Two Days: Delhi-NCR Rattled by Earthquakes

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, following a 4.4 magnitude tremor in the region the previous day. Both earthquakes had their epicentres in Jhajjar, Haryana. Residents reported feeling the tremors around 7:49 pm. More information on the incidents is anticipated as reports continue to emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:13 IST
Twice in Two Days: Delhi-NCR Rattled by Earthquakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the second time in as many days, residents of Delhi-NCR experienced the unsettling rumble of an earthquake. On Friday evening, a tremor measuring 3.7 in magnitude jolted the region at approximately 7:49 pm.

The epicentre of both recent quakes, including the 4.4 magnitude shake on Thursday morning, has been identified as Jhajjar, Haryana. The back-to-back seismic activities have unsurprisingly put local authorities and residents on edge.

As people shared stories and assessed any potential impact, officials reported that they were awaiting further details. This recurring seismic activity raises concerns and questions about the region's readiness for larger seismic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025