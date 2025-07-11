Sikkim's High-Risk Glacial Lakes: A Scientific Expedition for Disaster Prevention

The Sikkim government recently concluded a significant scientific expedition aimed at assessing high-risk glacial lakes as part of an ongoing hazard assessment initiative.

Carried out between June 19 and July 1 by the Science and Technology Department alongside the Mines and Geology Department, the mission focused on three glacial lakes—Tikip Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Doodh Pokhari—in the remote Gaylshing district.

Comprising a team of glaciologists, geographers, geologists, and engineers, the expedition employed Electrical Resistivity Tomography surveys to evaluate the lakes' stability and potential risks, contributing to Sikkim's climate hazard preparedness and national disaster risk reduction efforts.

