Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Charge on Yamuna Revitalization Efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a crucial meeting focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, urging enhanced sewage treatment and cooperation between states. Measures include boosting treatment plant capacity, addressing industrial pollution, and facilitating joint efforts for river health improvement. Transparency in testing and infrastructure development were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:35 IST
Amit Shah Leads Charge on Yamuna Revitalization Efforts
Yamuna
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense session presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River were brought to the forefront. Emphasizing the necessity for clean water bodies, Shah pressed for increased Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in key drains and broader cooperation among several Indian states.

The discussions featured senior officials like Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal and included an analysis of diverse environmental concerns, with Shah urging the Delhi government and neighboring states to tighten measures against industrial pollution. A call was made for enhanced Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) capacity and advancements in water testing protocols for improved transparency.

Alongside infrastructural improvements, Shah stressed on utilizing Delhi's reservoirs for rainwater harvesting, potentially boosting tourism. Efforts to curb unauthorized borewell extraction were also discussed, a move aimed at sustainable water supply management, signifying a comprehensive approach to conservational challenges.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025