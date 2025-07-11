Amit Shah Leads Charge on Yamuna Revitalization Efforts

In an intense session presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River were brought to the forefront. Emphasizing the necessity for clean water bodies, Shah pressed for increased Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in key drains and broader cooperation among several Indian states.

The discussions featured senior officials like Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal and included an analysis of diverse environmental concerns, with Shah urging the Delhi government and neighboring states to tighten measures against industrial pollution. A call was made for enhanced Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) capacity and advancements in water testing protocols for improved transparency.

Alongside infrastructural improvements, Shah stressed on utilizing Delhi's reservoirs for rainwater harvesting, potentially boosting tourism. Efforts to curb unauthorized borewell extraction were also discussed, a move aimed at sustainable water supply management, signifying a comprehensive approach to conservational challenges.