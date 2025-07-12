Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Ongoing Rescues and Rising Toll
Rescue operations continue in the Mahisagar River, Vadodara, following a bridge collapse. With 20 confirmed deaths, one person remains missing. Overcoming challenging conditions, teams are working to retrieve bodies and debris. The incident adds to similar disasters in Gujarat, highlighting infrastructure issues.
Rescue operations in Gujarat's Vadodara continue as authorities struggle to recover the body of a missing person four days after a tragic bridge collapse that has claimed 20 lives.
The collapse of a 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village led to vehicles, including a sulphuric acid tanker, plunging into the Mahisagar River. Rescuers face daunting conditions, including deep mud and chemical hazards.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers pending a 30-day detailed probe. This incident highlights ongoing infrastructure challenges in Gujarat, having experienced six major bridge collapses since 2021.
