Left Menu

Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Ongoing Rescues and Rising Toll

Rescue operations continue in the Mahisagar River, Vadodara, following a bridge collapse. With 20 confirmed deaths, one person remains missing. Overcoming challenging conditions, teams are working to retrieve bodies and debris. The incident adds to similar disasters in Gujarat, highlighting infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:09 IST
Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Ongoing Rescues and Rising Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations in Gujarat's Vadodara continue as authorities struggle to recover the body of a missing person four days after a tragic bridge collapse that has claimed 20 lives.

The collapse of a 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village led to vehicles, including a sulphuric acid tanker, plunging into the Mahisagar River. Rescuers face daunting conditions, including deep mud and chemical hazards.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers pending a 30-day detailed probe. This incident highlights ongoing infrastructure challenges in Gujarat, having experienced six major bridge collapses since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025