Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Ongoing Rescues and Rising Toll

Rescue operations in Gujarat's Vadodara continue as authorities struggle to recover the body of a missing person four days after a tragic bridge collapse that has claimed 20 lives.

The collapse of a 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village led to vehicles, including a sulphuric acid tanker, plunging into the Mahisagar River. Rescuers face daunting conditions, including deep mud and chemical hazards.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers pending a 30-day detailed probe. This incident highlights ongoing infrastructure challenges in Gujarat, having experienced six major bridge collapses since 2021.

