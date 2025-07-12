Tragic Collapse: Historic Building in Northeast Delhi Crumbles, Injuries Reported

A tragedy struck northeast Delhi's Welcome area when a four-storey building unexpectedly collapsed on Saturday morning, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, including a toddler. Reports indicate that more people are feared trapped beneath the rubble as desperate rescue efforts continue.

Authorities confirmed the incident was reported at 7.04 am with the police and fire services promptly responding to the crisis. The injured, including residents and bystanders, have been transferred to area hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Residents describe chaotic scenes as panic ensued post-collapse. Many locals, out for their morning walks, acted as impromptu first responders before emergency services arrived, underscoring the community's resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)