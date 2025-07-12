Tragic Loss of Nabha: Cheetah Conservation Challenges in Kuno National Park

In a tragic development, Nabha, an eight-year-old cheetah originally translocated to Kuno National Park from Namibia, succumbed to her injuries this Saturday, confirmed park officials.

Nabha sustained serious injuries, including fractures in both the ulna and fibula on her left side, likely during a hunting attempt. Despite receiving a week's treatment, she succumbed to her injuries, and further insights are anticipated following a postmortem, according to Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma.

Following Nabha's demise, Kuno National Park is home to 26 cheetahs, with nine adults and 17 cubs thriving in the park. Two translocated male cheetahs are also doing well in Gandhisagar, while anti-ecto-parasitic treatment for all cheetahs has been recently completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)