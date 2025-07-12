Wildlife Rescues: Pangolin and Leopard Saved Near LoC

Army personnel successfully rescued a pangolin near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector, while officials ensured the safety of a leopard that had ventured into a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The pangolin, suspected to have crossed from the other side of the LoC, was detected by an Army patrol in a forward village Saturday morning and was promptly handed over to wildlife authorities, who transported it to Manda rescue centre for examination.

In a separate incident, a female leopard, causing alarm in Kakugala village, Kalakote, was tranquilized and transferred to a veterinary facility for treatment after being discovered roaming suspiciously in the area by a team from the wildlife protection department.

(With inputs from agencies.)