Wildlife Rescues: Pangolin and Leopard Saved Near LoC

Army personnel rescued a pangolin and a leopard near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The pangolin was found in Akhnoor and handed to the wildlife department, while the leopard in Rajouri was tranquilized and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment after causing village panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Army personnel successfully rescued a pangolin near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector, while officials ensured the safety of a leopard that had ventured into a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The pangolin, suspected to have crossed from the other side of the LoC, was detected by an Army patrol in a forward village Saturday morning and was promptly handed over to wildlife authorities, who transported it to Manda rescue centre for examination.

In a separate incident, a female leopard, causing alarm in Kakugala village, Kalakote, was tranquilized and transferred to a veterinary facility for treatment after being discovered roaming suspiciously in the area by a team from the wildlife protection department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

