Assam's Eviction Drive Clears Path for Power Plant Amid Controversy

An eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara district cleared 135 hectares of forest land, involving 1,080 families. The operation, conducted peacefully with heavy security, allows for new plantation and infrastructure development. The exercise faced criticism, especially as it aims to enable a power plant construction by the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goalpara | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:00 IST
In Assam's Goalpara district, a significant eviction drive successfully cleared approximately 135 hectares of encroached forest land on Saturday, ensuring a smooth operation under heavy security. This effort is part of a broader initiative to recover land for reforestation and future development projects, according to local officials.

The operation targeted 1,080 families occupying the Paikan Reserve Forest, employing 40 excavators to dismantle structures. District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury confirmed the peaceful execution of the plan, highlighting its alignment with directives for land recovery. As part of the operation, measures were taken to prevent unrest, allowing the clearance to proceed without major incidents.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government intends to utilize the cleared land for a 3,400-MW thermal power plant by the Adani Group. Despite support for this redevelopment, opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticized the ongoing evictions. They promise compensation to displaced individuals should they come to power, reflecting political tensions surrounding land use and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

