Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Lives, Injures More

In a series of tragic incidents on Saturday, lightning strikes claimed the lives of three individuals and injured two others in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan and Lohardaga districts. The victims included Shaktisen Mahato, Santosh Mahato, and Jiteshwar Baitha. Local authorities reported prompt medical assistance was provided to the injured.

At Rajnagar in the Seraikela-Kharswan district, Shaktisen Mahato was returning from work when lightning struck, causing fatal injuries. Despite being swiftly taken to a hospital, medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival. In a separate episode, Santosh Mahato succumbed to injuries after seeking shelter from the storm near a tower.

A similar disaster unfolded in the Lohardaga district's Phulsuri village during agricultural activities. Lightning caused injuries to three, ultimately leading to Jiteshwar Baitha's death en route to a medical facility. The other injured individuals, including a woman, are receiving treatment at the RIMS in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)