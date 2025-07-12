Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Lives, Injures More

Lightning struck multiple locations in Jharkhand, claiming three lives and injuring two others. Fatal incidents occurred in Seraikela-Kharswan and Lohardaga districts, with victims including Shaktisen Mahato, Santosh Mahato, and Jiteshwar Baitha. The survivors are under treatment following quick interventions by local health facilities.

Ranchi | Updated: 12-07-2025
In a series of tragic incidents on Saturday, lightning strikes claimed the lives of three individuals and injured two others in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan and Lohardaga districts. The victims included Shaktisen Mahato, Santosh Mahato, and Jiteshwar Baitha. Local authorities reported prompt medical assistance was provided to the injured.

At Rajnagar in the Seraikela-Kharswan district, Shaktisen Mahato was returning from work when lightning struck, causing fatal injuries. Despite being swiftly taken to a hospital, medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival. In a separate episode, Santosh Mahato succumbed to injuries after seeking shelter from the storm near a tower.

A similar disaster unfolded in the Lohardaga district's Phulsuri village during agricultural activities. Lightning caused injuries to three, ultimately leading to Jiteshwar Baitha's death en route to a medical facility. The other injured individuals, including a woman, are receiving treatment at the RIMS in Ranchi.

