Moscow Breaks 122-Year-Old Temperature Record
Moscow experienced an unprecedented heat wave, breaking a 122-year-old temperature record. On Saturday, temperatures in the Russian capital reached a notable 34.6°C at the main weather station, surpassing the previous 1903 record. An automatic station near the Kremlin even recorded 36°C, highlighting extreme conditions.
Moscow's weather history was rewritten on Saturday as the Russian capital recorded its hottest day for this time of year, highlighting the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.
The main weather station reported a new high of 34.6°C, edging out a 122-year-old record set back in 1903, when temperatures reached 34.5°C.
Additionally, a nearby automatic station pushed readings even higher to 36°C, reflecting the city's vulnerability to sporadic heatwaves. Similar extreme conditions saw Moscow's highest ever summer temperature of 38°C in 2010, which led to significant air pollution from peat bog fires.
