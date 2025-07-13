Minister Verma Assures Effective Drainage Systems in Delhi Amid Monsoon Concerns

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed on Sunday that most drainage systems in the national capital are operating effectively. He clarified that brief rainwater accumulation should not be considered waterlogging.

In an inspection of the Yamuna river's Palla region, Verma stated that true waterlogging occurs if rainwater remains stagnant for over four hours. He emphasized proactive monitoring and departmental coordination to maintain Delhi's river conditions aligned with upstream quality.

Verma conducted a boat survey of the river, examining water levels and embankments. He criticized selective visuals circulating from a few locations as misleading and directed departments to swiftly address any waterlogging issues during the monsoon.