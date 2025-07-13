Minister Verma Assures Effective Drainage Systems in Delhi Amid Monsoon Concerns
Delhi's drainage systems are functioning effectively, according to Minister Parvesh Verma, who states brief rainwater accumulation does not equal waterlogging. Preparing ahead of monsoon, Verma emphasized coordination among departments and criticized selective imagery used to misrepresent conditions in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed on Sunday that most drainage systems in the national capital are operating effectively. He clarified that brief rainwater accumulation should not be considered waterlogging.
In an inspection of the Yamuna river's Palla region, Verma stated that true waterlogging occurs if rainwater remains stagnant for over four hours. He emphasized proactive monitoring and departmental coordination to maintain Delhi's river conditions aligned with upstream quality.
Verma conducted a boat survey of the river, examining water levels and embankments. He criticized selective visuals circulating from a few locations as misleading and directed departments to swiftly address any waterlogging issues during the monsoon.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Agra: Two Children Feared Drowned in Yamuna River
Control rooms set up to tackle waterlogging in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Diya Kumari
Bhopal: Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging, IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm, duststorm
Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected
Delhi CM Orders Action Against Waterlogging Even in Dry Weather