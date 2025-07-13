Tragic Drowning of Teen in Kamwari River

A 14-year-old boy named Suraj Tiwari tragically lost his life after drowning in the Kamwari River located in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to fire officials, the resident of Bhiwandi town had been swimming with his friends when the incident occurred. Local authorities were promptly alerted.

After a thorough search, officials successfully recovered Tiwari's body on Sunday evening. The police have since filed a case of accidental death.