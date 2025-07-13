Tragic Drowning of Teen in Kamwari River
Suraj Tiwari, a 14-year-old boy from Bhiwandi, tragically drowned in the Kamwari River in Maharashtra's Thane district. Despite rescue efforts, his body was recovered by local police and firefighters on Sunday evening. An accidental death case has been registered by the police.
A 14-year-old boy named Suraj Tiwari tragically lost his life after drowning in the Kamwari River located in Maharashtra's Thane district.
According to fire officials, the resident of Bhiwandi town had been swimming with his friends when the incident occurred. Local authorities were promptly alerted.
After a thorough search, officials successfully recovered Tiwari's body on Sunday evening. The police have since filed a case of accidental death.
