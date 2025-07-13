Stormy Relief: Rain Brings Respite to Delhi's Sweltering Heat
Rainfall on Sunday evening brought relief from humidity in Delhi but also caused waterlogging in several areas. The weather department recorded strong winds and varying rainfall across regions, predicting moderate showers for Monday. Air quality remained satisfactory with an AQI of 86.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains on Sunday evening brought a much-needed respite to the residents of Delhi from oppressive humidity, though it led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.
The weather department noted strong winds during the storm, with Palam experiencing gusts at 55 kmph and Pragati Maidan at 57 kmph. Rainfall was varied across the region, with Pragati Maidan recording 21 mm by 7.30 pm.
Forecasts indicate the likelihood of further light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. Air quality on Sunday was satisfactory, with an AQI reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- weather
- storm
- rainfall
- humidity
- waterlogging
- AQI
- temperature
- forecast
- wind
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Control rooms set up to tackle waterlogging in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Diya Kumari
Bhopal: Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging, IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm, duststorm
Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected
Waterlogging continues in low-lying areas of Bhubaneswar
Delhi's Clean Spell: AQI Beats the Odds