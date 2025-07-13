Stormy Relief: Rain Brings Respite to Delhi's Sweltering Heat

Heavy rains on Sunday evening brought a much-needed respite to the residents of Delhi from oppressive humidity, though it led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

The weather department noted strong winds during the storm, with Palam experiencing gusts at 55 kmph and Pragati Maidan at 57 kmph. Rainfall was varied across the region, with Pragati Maidan recording 21 mm by 7.30 pm.

Forecasts indicate the likelihood of further light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. Air quality on Sunday was satisfactory, with an AQI reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.