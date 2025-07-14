New Zealand's South Island Struggles with Flood Aftermath

New Zealand's Tasman and Nelson regions are grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding following torrential rains over the weekend. The deluge prompted school and road closures and triggered landslides, necessitating evacuations across the affected areas.

Mayor Tim King of Tasman noted that emergency shelters accommodated around 40 displaced residents, with hundreds more taking refuge with friends due to significant property damage. The situation marks the second bout of intense rainfall in just two weeks for the regions on New Zealand's South Island.

Local emergency authorities conducted inspections on 417 properties on Sunday and plan to evaluate an additional 413 on Monday. The floods have led to the closure of numerous schools and 51 roads across the impacted areas as New Zealand deals with the challenging weather conditions.

