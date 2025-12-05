Sainik Schools produced more than 70% of officers serving in Armed Forces: Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited Sainik School, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on December 4, marking an emotional homecoming to his alma mater and the institution where he was part of the first batch in 1962.

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] December 5: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited Sainik School, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on December 4, marking an emotional homecoming to his alma mater and the institution where he was part of the first batch in 1962. Standing before the iconic Yuvraj Bhawan, he recalled the school's rich history, its inspiring founders, and the timeless values that shaped generations of cadets.

He described the school as a sacred ground where the foundations of discipline, character, and leadership were laid for countless young minds. Addressing the cadets, the Governor praised the school's distinguished legacy, noting that Sainik Schools across the country have produced more than 70% of officers serving in the Armed Forces, with Sainik School Rewa standing tall among the finest.

He urged the cadets to embrace discipline, hard work, teamwork, and the spirit of healthy competition. Encouraging the Cadets to develop leadership traits, the Governor told them to be confident and to take on difficult tasks early in life. He reminded them that true leadership lies in communication, empathy, collaboration, and the ability to influence others with integrity, skills that will be essential as they step forward to serve the nation and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a special message to the girl cadets, the Governor commended them for breaking barriers and becoming symbols of empowerment and national pride. He highlighted that girls across the country are excelling in academics, sports, and adventure, and encouraged them to keep leading with courage and determination.

Urging them to embody the strength of Durga, the wisdom of Saraswati, and the grace of Lakshmi, he affirmed that Sainik School Rewa, and later the National Defence Academy, will mould them into capable leaders, thinkers, and problem-solvers. 'The nation believes in you and depends on you', he said, calling them torchbearers of a more equal and progressive India. The Governor also addressed the teachers, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping future leaders. He urged them to guide, discipline, mentor, and inspire cadets by personal example, participating actively in their academic, physical, and character-building activities.

He reminded them that their influence, like that of the revered teachers of earlier batches, will remain immortal in the memories of every cadet. Emphasising the need for emotional intelligence, growth mindset, and adaptability in a rapidly changing world, the Governor encouraged the school to prepare its students for future challenges with renewed vision and commitment.

He expressed his hope that the institution will continue the legacy of Sainik School Rewa as a cradle of nation-builders. (ANI)

