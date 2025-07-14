Tragic Downpour: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW, India – At least 14 people have lost their lives in a tragic series of rain-induced incidents across Uttar Pradesh within a span of 24 hours, as per an official statement on Sunday.

Lightning strikes accounted for deaths across several districts, including two fatalities in Gorakhpur and one each in Jaunpur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kushinagar, and Kanpur Dehat.

In addition, three individuals drowned in water-logged areas, with two victims in Chitrakoot and one in Banda. Snake bites were also reported, claiming four lives in total across Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Pratapgarh. Authorities have assured that due compensation will be provided to the victims' families.