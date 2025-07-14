Left Menu

Tragic Downpour: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh

At least 14 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents over 24 hours. Fatalities were caused by lightning, drowning, and snake bites. Authorities have promised compensation for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:28 IST
Tragic Downpour: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LUCKNOW, India – At least 14 people have lost their lives in a tragic series of rain-induced incidents across Uttar Pradesh within a span of 24 hours, as per an official statement on Sunday.

Lightning strikes accounted for deaths across several districts, including two fatalities in Gorakhpur and one each in Jaunpur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kushinagar, and Kanpur Dehat.

In addition, three individuals drowned in water-logged areas, with two victims in Chitrakoot and one in Banda. Snake bites were also reported, claiming four lives in total across Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Pratapgarh. Authorities have assured that due compensation will be provided to the victims' families.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025