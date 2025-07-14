Strategic MoU Paves Way for Amaravati's World-Class Infrastructure
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has signed an MoU with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development for Transaction Advisory Services. This partnership aims to develop a comprehensive financial plan for infrastructure projects in Amaravati, aligning with the city's long-term goals and fostering economic growth.
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development. This agreement, witnessed by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, focuses on providing Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) to bolster Amaravati's infrastructure development.
Acting as a strategic partner, the financial institution will aid APCRDA in crafting a comprehensive financial blueprint for Amaravati's infrastructure projects. This includes exploring Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), identifying potential revenue streams, and examining land asset monetization options. Their collaboration aims to structure efficient development plans aligned with long-term urban goals.
Mr. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director at the National Bank, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with APCRDA, aiming to unlock innovative financing models. APCRDA Commissioner Mr. K. Kannababu emphasized the importance of this step for strengthening Amaravati's financial ecosystem and achieving sustainable urban growth, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure.
