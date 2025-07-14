Trump's Tariff Tango: Markets React to New Threats

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw a dip as President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeted the European Union and Mexico, casting a shadow over investor confidence. The market mood darkened at the start of a crucial week filled with economic data and second-quarter earnings reports.

Trump announced over the weekend a 30% tariff on most imports from the EU and Mexico, effective August 1, also cautioning other nations, giving them mere weeks to negotiate agreements. The EU, in response, extended its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs, continuing to push for a negotiated resolution.

Despite repeated threats, investors seem to perceive these as strategic negotiation maneuvers. The second-quarter earnings season kicks off this week with major players like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup reporting, while the imminent economic data spill, including Tuesday's inflation report, could reflect underlying tensions.

