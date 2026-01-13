India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge in December, Buoyed by Soya and Sunflower Oil
India's vegetable oil imports increased by eight percent in December 2025, driven by a significant rise in soyabean and sunflower oil shipments. The total imports, however, were 12 percent lower for the ongoing oil year. Meanwhile, rabi oilseed crop sowing saw a slight increase.
India's vegetable oil imports surged by eight percent to 13.83 lakh tonnes in December 2025, compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the industry body SEA on Tuesday. The rise was primarily driven by increased shipments of soyabean and sunflower oils.
Despite the December uptick, total vegetable oil imports over the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year reflected a 12 percent decline compared to the previous year. Notably, palm oil imports decreased by 20 percent to 5.07 lakh tonnes in December. However, crude palm oil imports rose, highlighting the shifting dynamics in the market.
India's increase in vegetable oil imports comes against the backdrop of a 3.04 percent rise in rabi oilseed crop sowing this winter. This development augurs well for the domestic production of oilseeds, suggesting potential reductions in import dependency in the future.
