Left Menu

India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge in December, Buoyed by Soya and Sunflower Oil

India's vegetable oil imports increased by eight percent in December 2025, driven by a significant rise in soyabean and sunflower oil shipments. The total imports, however, were 12 percent lower for the ongoing oil year. Meanwhile, rabi oilseed crop sowing saw a slight increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:04 IST
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge in December, Buoyed by Soya and Sunflower Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's vegetable oil imports surged by eight percent to 13.83 lakh tonnes in December 2025, compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the industry body SEA on Tuesday. The rise was primarily driven by increased shipments of soyabean and sunflower oils.

Despite the December uptick, total vegetable oil imports over the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year reflected a 12 percent decline compared to the previous year. Notably, palm oil imports decreased by 20 percent to 5.07 lakh tonnes in December. However, crude palm oil imports rose, highlighting the shifting dynamics in the market.

India's increase in vegetable oil imports comes against the backdrop of a 3.04 percent rise in rabi oilseed crop sowing this winter. This development augurs well for the domestic production of oilseeds, suggesting potential reductions in import dependency in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

 United Arab Emirates
2
Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

 India
3
Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

 India
4
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026