Haryana's Global Market Gateway: A Green Initiative
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the India International Horticulture Market project in Sonipat, emphasizing its potential to provide global market access for various agricultural products. He urged timely completion, proper solar energy setup, and increased renewable energy capacity to ensure sustainability.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the India International Horticulture Market (IIHM) in Sonipat on Monday, assessing the progress of its development.
He conducted a review meeting with officials from the Marketing Board Administration, construction firm, and district authorities, stressing the need for expedited project completion to meet deadlines.
Saini highlighted the market's strategic location on the National Highway, which offers connectivity to international airports, ensuring access for farmers and producers nationwide. The project involves 544 acres at a cost of Rs 2,595 crore, with major solar energy initiatives planned.
