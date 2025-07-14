Haryana's Global Market Gateway: A Green Initiative

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the India International Horticulture Market (IIHM) in Sonipat on Monday, assessing the progress of its development.

He conducted a review meeting with officials from the Marketing Board Administration, construction firm, and district authorities, stressing the need for expedited project completion to meet deadlines.

Saini highlighted the market's strategic location on the National Highway, which offers connectivity to international airports, ensuring access for farmers and producers nationwide. The project involves 544 acres at a cost of Rs 2,595 crore, with major solar energy initiatives planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)