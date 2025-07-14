Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Respite from the Heat

Delhi experienced significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The temperature dropped below-average, providing relief from the heat. Rain varied across different areas, with Lodi Road and Pragati Maidan receiving the highest amounts. The IMD forecasts continued rainfall and thunderstorms, with air quality remaining in the 'satisfactory' category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Several parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall on Monday evening, accompanied by gusty winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

The weather office had issued a Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) across all four regions — northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast Delhi, during the evening hours between 5.50 pm and 8 pm.

According to IMD data, Lodi Road recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 18.5 mm till 8.30 am on Monday. Pragati Maidan received 24.3 mm of rain, Ayanagar, 15.5 mm, Safdarjung, 15.8 mm, and Palam, 8.5 mm.

More rain was recorded later, including 4.8 mm in Palam, while Safdarjung recorded trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 67 per cent.

The IMD has forecast more showers on Tuesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 59, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

