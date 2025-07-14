Shocking Allegation: School Water Contamination Incident Unfolds

In a disturbing incident, three men have been detained by authorities on suspicion of contaminating a school water tank with human waste. The event occurred in Kariyangudi, where the accused allegedly attempted to cook on school property while intoxicated.

The school staff discovered the contamination when returning to work and promptly notified the Tiruvarur Taluk police. Although immediate evidence was lacking, water samples have been dispatched for analysis to verify the claims.

The police have taken the suspects into custody as investigations continue. The local community is urged to await the outcome of the analysis for further developments in this shocking case.

(With inputs from agencies.)