Tragedy Strikes: Floods in Rajasthan Claim Life and Cause Havoc
A 27-year-old woman, Somya Paul, was swept away while crossing a flooded brook on a scooter in Kota district, Rajasthan. The accident occurred during her return from a recruitment exam. Her body was recovered downstream, and the family accepted the incident as an accident, declining a post-mortem.
A devastating flood in Rajasthan's Kota district claimed the life of a young woman, Somya Paul, as she attempted to cross a swollen brook on a scooter. The incident occurred in the RIICO industrial zone when the 27-year-old, accompanied by a relative, was returning from a recruitment examination.
Despite efforts to cross the dangerously high waters, the strong current swept Paul away, leaving her companion to narrowly escape. Her body was later found approximately 500 meters downstream, according to Circle Inspector Ramvilas Meena.
In a related incident, the flooding carried away a car loaded with groceries, while the force of the water also caused part of a university's boundary wall to collapse, leading to severe waterlogging in the surrounding area.
