Tragedy Strikes as Sudden Water Surge Sweeps Away Youths in Chambal River

A sudden surge in the Chambal River on Monday afternoon swept away five youths after the release of water from the Kota Barrage, officials reported. Although one was rescued in time, a frantic search is underway for the others.

A group of seven youths had traveled to an island in the river for a day of leisure, unaware of the impending danger. As they busied themselves with capturing moments on camera, the water level rose rapidly. While one escaped by seeking refuge elsewhere, another was pulled to safety by local residents.

Prompted by the alarming situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police launched a search operation. Rescue efforts, however, faced challenges due to continuous rainfall in the region. The mishap serves as a somber reminder for local communities and officials to heed warnings about fluctuating water levels.