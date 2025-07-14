Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Sudden Water Surge Sweeps Away Youths in Chambal River

Five youths were swept away by the Chambal River after water was released from the Kota Barrage. One youth was rescued, while others remain missing. Officials launched a search operation but have yet to find the missing individuals. Authorities had warned residents about rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Sudden Water Surge Sweeps Away Youths in Chambal River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden surge in the Chambal River on Monday afternoon swept away five youths after the release of water from the Kota Barrage, officials reported. Although one was rescued in time, a frantic search is underway for the others.

A group of seven youths had traveled to an island in the river for a day of leisure, unaware of the impending danger. As they busied themselves with capturing moments on camera, the water level rose rapidly. While one escaped by seeking refuge elsewhere, another was pulled to safety by local residents.

Prompted by the alarming situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police launched a search operation. Rescue efforts, however, faced challenges due to continuous rainfall in the region. The mishap serves as a somber reminder for local communities and officials to heed warnings about fluctuating water levels.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025