Delhi Rainfall Brings Relief and Challenges

The capital city experienced heavy rainfall on Monday evening, offering a much-needed respite from the stifling humidity but also resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in certain regions.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall, whereas Pragati Maidan noted 4.9 mm. Meanwhile, Palam experienced the heaviest showers, with a 26.6 mm downpour, followed by Pusa with 11.5 mm, and Najafgarh at 17 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rain and potential thunderstorms across Delhi on Tuesday. Present air quality remains satisfactory, with an AQI of 59, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

