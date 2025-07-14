Left Menu

Delhi Rainfall Brings Relief and Challenges

Heavy rainfall in Delhi provided relief from the humidity while causing waterlogging and traffic issues. The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road with 18.5 mm. IMD forecasts more rain and thunderstorms with temperatures ranging between 33 and 25 degrees Celsius. The AQI stood at 59, indicating satisfactory air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:45 IST
Delhi Rainfall Brings Relief and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The capital city experienced heavy rainfall on Monday evening, offering a much-needed respite from the stifling humidity but also resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in certain regions.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall, whereas Pragati Maidan noted 4.9 mm. Meanwhile, Palam experienced the heaviest showers, with a 26.6 mm downpour, followed by Pusa with 11.5 mm, and Najafgarh at 17 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rain and potential thunderstorms across Delhi on Tuesday. Present air quality remains satisfactory, with an AQI of 59, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025