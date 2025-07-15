Torrential Downpour Wreaks Havoc Across Northeast, Sparks States of Emergency
A heavy storm swept through the US Northeast, triggering flash floods in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Major transportation systems were disrupted, and states of emergency were declared. Extensive rainfall affected highways and public transit, stranding vehicles and prompting rescue operations. By evening, conditions began to improve.
Severe weather conditions battered parts of the US Northeast Monday night, resulting in flash floods across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The deluge created transportation chaos as roads were submerged and subway lines were shut down, prompting authorities to declare emergencies.
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy and New York officials issued warnings, advising residents to avoid non-essential travel. Videos flooded social media, showcasing mucked roadways and inundated subway platforms, adding to the mounting chaos.
The situation began to stabilize by evening, with water levels receding in certain areas. Despite the turmoil, emergency services reported no significant injuries, underscoring the effectiveness of swift responses and timely advisories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Rescues Stranded Vessel in Gulf of Oman
Heroic Indian Navy Rescues Crew from Blaze on Palau-flagged Tanker
Indian Navy Rescues MT Yi Cheng 6 Crew in Major Fire off Fujairah Coast
Bihar Police Crackdown Rescues Hundreds from Trafficking Rings
Six people dead, 20 children unaccounted for as flood rescues continue in Texas