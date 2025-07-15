Torrential Downpour Wreaks Havoc Across Northeast, Sparks States of Emergency

Severe weather conditions battered parts of the US Northeast Monday night, resulting in flash floods across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The deluge created transportation chaos as roads were submerged and subway lines were shut down, prompting authorities to declare emergencies.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy and New York officials issued warnings, advising residents to avoid non-essential travel. Videos flooded social media, showcasing mucked roadways and inundated subway platforms, adding to the mounting chaos.

The situation began to stabilize by evening, with water levels receding in certain areas. Despite the turmoil, emergency services reported no significant injuries, underscoring the effectiveness of swift responses and timely advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)