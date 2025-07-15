Left Menu

Urgent Call to Action: Tackling Environmental Crime and Climate Change at G20 Meeting

The G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting in South Africa focused on urgent global challenges, including environmental crime, land degradation, and climate change. The conference discussed expanding priorities, such as biodiversity, pollution, and sustainable practices, emphasizing global cooperation and a push for climate finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:47 IST
Urgent Call to Action: Tackling Environmental Crime and Climate Change at G20 Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In South Africa, the recent G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting addressed pressing global challenges like environmental crime and climate change. Held at Kruger National Park, the gathering is part of a series of events leading up to the upcoming G20 Summit.

Deputy Minister Narend Singh highlighted the interconnected issues of poverty, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, calling for accelerated action from G20 countries. He emphasized the necessity of reforms and cooperation amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.

The meeting outlined six priority areas, including biodiversity, land degradation, pollution management, and climate change. Singh stressed the importance of addressing environmental crime and expressed South Africa's commitment to enhancing climate finance as part of its G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025