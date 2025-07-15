Urgent Call to Action: Tackling Environmental Crime and Climate Change at G20 Meeting

In South Africa, the recent G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting addressed pressing global challenges like environmental crime and climate change. Held at Kruger National Park, the gathering is part of a series of events leading up to the upcoming G20 Summit.

Deputy Minister Narend Singh highlighted the interconnected issues of poverty, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, calling for accelerated action from G20 countries. He emphasized the necessity of reforms and cooperation amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.

The meeting outlined six priority areas, including biodiversity, land degradation, pollution management, and climate change. Singh stressed the importance of addressing environmental crime and expressed South Africa's commitment to enhancing climate finance as part of its G20 presidency.

