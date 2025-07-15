Historic Return: Axiom-4 Mission Highlights India's Spaceflight Comeback
India's Axiom-4 mission, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marked the country's return to human spaceflight after four decades. During the 18-day mission aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted multiple microgravity experiments and interacted with global leaders. The mission faced delays but successfully concluded with a splashdown off California.
India celebrated its return to human spaceflight with the Axiom-4 mission, bringing astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla back to Earth after an 18-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS).
Announced in 2024, the mission faced initial delays but finally launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on June 25, 2025. During his time on the ISS, Shukla conducted a variety of experiments, including microgravity studies and stem cell research.
Shukla's outreach efforts included interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and students, enhancing India's presence in space exploration. The mission concluded with a safe splashdown on July 15, 2025, off the coast of California.
