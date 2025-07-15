Left Menu

Homecoming of a Cosmic Hero: Shubhanshu Shukla's Triumphant Return

The city of Lucknow celebrated as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, returned to Earth. His splashdown prompted heartfelt celebrations at his former school, accompanied by proud acknowledgments of his major achievements in the realm of space exploration, integral to India's Gaganyaan programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:48 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Lucknow erupted with pride as local hero and astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made a successful return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Shukla, hailing from Lucknow, became the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, marking a historic achievement for the country.

The atmosphere was electric at his alma mater, City Montessori School, where students, teachers, and Shukla's family gathered to celebrate his monumental journey. The school community waved Indian flags, embracing the national pride of his achievement, while his family expressed heartfelt emotions, holding back tears of joy.

Having spent 18 days in orbit and conducting critical experiments for ISRO's Gaganyaan programme, Shukla's mission spotlights India's advancements in space exploration. The CMS manager lauded Shukla's accomplishments, inspiring young minds to dream beyond the stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

