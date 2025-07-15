Left Menu

Wetland Loss: A $39 Trillion Economic Impact by 2050

The global destruction of wetlands could mean the loss of $39 trillion in economic benefits by 2050. Pressures like land-use change, pollution, and climate change are driving declines. The report calls for significant investment to curb threats, highlighting the critical economic and ecological roles of wetlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:23 IST
The alarming global disappearance of wetlands, which play a vital role in supporting fisheries, agriculture, and flood control, may result in the loss of $39 trillion in economic benefits by 2050, according to a report from the Convention on Wetlands released on Tuesday.

Since 1970, 22% of wetlands, including both freshwater systems like peatlands, rivers, and lakes, and coastal marine systems such as mangroves and coral reefs, have vanished, marking the fastest rate of loss among ecosystems. Principal factors fueling this decline include land-use changes, pollution, expanding agriculture, invasive species, and the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels and drought.

'The scale of loss and degradation is beyond what we can afford to ignore,' stated Hugh Robertson, the report's lead author. To counter these threats, the report advocates for annual investments ranging from $275 billion to $550 billion, labeling current expenditures as significantly insufficient. The meeting of the Convention on Wetlands parties will soon convene in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, amid the ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

