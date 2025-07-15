MCD pushes for tech-driven parking overhaul, floats E-tender for 82 sites across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a tech-driven overhaul of the city's surface parking system, mandating digital billing, real-time monitoring, and stricter enforcement, backed by a fresh e-tender for allotting 82 authorised parking lots across the capital, an official said.

The civic body has mandated that all parking sites, spread across busy markets, residential zones, and commercial hubs, be managed through the 'MyParkings' mobile application, in order to curb overcharging, eliminate manual slips and boost transparency.

The app is now compulsory for all contractors issuing parking slips through handheld digital devices synced in real time. Any attempt to bypass the digital system will attract penalties of up to Rs 2 lakh and termination of the contract, according to the tender.

The tender outlines 82 parking sites, including three cluster sites, which will be auctioned to private operators on a monthly licence fee basis.

Areas such as Defence Colony Market, Vasant Kunj, Lodhi Road Institutional Area, Shaheen Bagh, Stadium Road (Chhatrasal Stadium), and Shastri Nagar are among the locations included.

Each site carries a reserve fee. The contract will be awarded to the highest (H1) qualified bidder.

The licence for each parking site will be allotted for an initial term of three years, extendable by another two years based on performance. The last date to submit bids is August 1, and technical bids will be opened on August 5. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Civic Centre on July 21.

MCD has specified that only firms with at least three years of experience, a positive net worth, and clean financial records can participate in the bidding.

Past defaulters, blacklisted firms, or those with ongoing disputes with MCD are barred from bidding.

The average turnover from 2021–22 fiscal to 2023–24 will determine the number of sites a bidder may be allotted. However, market and industrial associations bidding for their own areas will be exempted from certain financial criteria.

Contractors are required to reserve 3 per cent of parking spaces for persons with disabilities and 5 per cent for women. CCTV surveillance, thermal road markings, fire safety equipment, and cleanliness will be mandatory at each site, the tender reads.

Operators are prohibited from carrying out vehicle repairs, subletting the site, or charging more than the approved fee and violations can lead to blacklisting or cancellation of the contract.

The civic body has also introduced performance accountability measures, such as operators must wear uniforms, display ID cards, maintain complaint registers, and submit quarterly performance reports. ''Operators must wear uniforms with ID badges, maintain a complaint register, and submit quarterly performance reports,'' the tender reads.

The step is part of a larger effort to bring uniformity to surface parking operations, reduce revenue leakages, and enhance commuter experience through digitisation, officials said.

The MCD reserves the right to cancel or reclaim any site with one month's notice if required for public use or due to future parking policy changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)