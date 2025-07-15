Monsoon Woes: Himachal Pradesh Battered by Flash Floods and Landslides
Himachal Pradesh faces severe weather challenges as heavy rainfall leads to road closures, flash floods, and landslides. With over Rs 786 crore in damages, the state grapples with infrastructure disruptions and casualties. Search operations continue for those missing, while diverse regions experience varied weather conditions.
Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the pressure of heavy rainfall this week, as the Met office issued a yellow warning for two to nine districts. About 199 roads remain closed due to rains, leading to significant disruptions in transportation.
The monsoon, which set in on June 20, has claimed 105 lives as of July 14, with incidents spread across rain-related mishaps and road accidents. Additionally, 184 people have been injured and 35 remain unaccounted for.
Infrastructure has taken a hit, with 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides recorded, causing over Rs 786 crore in damages. Essential services like roads, water supply schemes, and power distribution have been particularly affected, highlighting the pressing need for effective disaster management.
