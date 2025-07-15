Capsized Tragedy: Search Continues for Missing Fishermen off Udupi Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off the Udupi coast on Tuesday morning when a fishing boat capsized near the Gangolli harbour, resulting in three fishermen going missing. Authorities confirmed that the boat was overturned by powerful waves shortly after leaving the port.

Efforts to locate the missing fishermen are in full swing, with the coastal police, local fishermen, and the Coast Guard working tirelessly despite facing challenging weather conditions. Rough seas are complicating search and rescue operations, making the efforts increasingly difficult.

The district administration and the fisheries department have assured that all available resources are being utilized. They are considering seeking additional support from specialized marine units or the NDRF if necessary. This incident underscores the need for enhanced weather advisory enforcement and early warning systems during tumultuous weather conditions.

