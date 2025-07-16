Left Menu

Cheetah Comeback: Banni Grasslands Ready for Big Cat Reintroduction

The Banni Grasslands in Gujarat, a prime site for cheetah reintroduction, is prepared to host cheetahs as part of India's effort to restore these big cats. With extensive preparations including enclosures, prey population enhancement, and collaboration with Vantara, this marks a significant step in ecological restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Banni Grasslands in Gujarat are ready to welcome cheetahs as part of India's ambitious project to reintroduce these big cats to the wild. This development follows extensive preparation by the state, including the establishment of a breeding center and efforts to enhance the populations of prey species.

Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in Gujarat, announced the readiness of the site, which features quarantine and soft release enclosures specifically designed for cheetahs. The National Tiger Conservation Authority, alongside the Cheetah Project Steering Committee, will set the date for the cheetahs' introduction.

In addition to on-site preparations like a 600-hectare enclosure, increased herbivore populations, CCTV monitoring, and a veterinary center, Vantara, a conservation facility, has released spotted deer to help restore the ecological balance. The cheetah reintroduction project targets the revival of India's natural heritage, seventy years after cheetahs went extinct in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

