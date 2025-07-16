Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Raipur with Strategic Land Acquisition

Godrej Properties Ltd has marked its entry into Raipur's real estate market with the acquisition of a substantial 50-acre plot of land.

The prominent developer announced plans to create premium plotted residential units on this land, which boasts an impressive estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.

Commenting on the strategic move, Gaurav Pandey, CEO of Godrej Properties, emphasized the acquisition's role in bolstering their market presence across India.

