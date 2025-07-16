Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Raipur with Strategic Land Acquisition
Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 50 acres in Raipur to develop premium residential plots, marking its entry into the city's real estate market. The project promises around 9.5 lakh square feet of saleable area. According to CEO Gaurav Pandey, this acquisition is crucial for expanding their presence in emerging markets.
Godrej Properties Ltd has marked its entry into Raipur's real estate market with the acquisition of a substantial 50-acre plot of land.
The prominent developer announced plans to create premium plotted residential units on this land, which boasts an impressive estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.
Commenting on the strategic move, Gaurav Pandey, CEO of Godrej Properties, emphasized the acquisition's role in bolstering their market presence across India.
