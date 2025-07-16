Left Menu

Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Raipur with Strategic Land Acquisition

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 50 acres in Raipur to develop premium residential plots, marking its entry into the city's real estate market. The project promises around 9.5 lakh square feet of saleable area. According to CEO Gaurav Pandey, this acquisition is crucial for expanding their presence in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:53 IST
Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Raipur with Strategic Land Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties Ltd has marked its entry into Raipur's real estate market with the acquisition of a substantial 50-acre plot of land.

The prominent developer announced plans to create premium plotted residential units on this land, which boasts an impressive estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.

Commenting on the strategic move, Gaurav Pandey, CEO of Godrej Properties, emphasized the acquisition's role in bolstering their market presence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025