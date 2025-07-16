Delhi's Green Revolution: Launch of India's First E-Waste Eco Park

In a pioneering move for India, Delhi is poised to introduce a Rs 150 crore green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan, designed as a pollution-free, net-zero facility adhering to global green technology standards. Officials revealed this ambitious plan on Wednesday, emphasizing its role in transforming Delhi's electronics waste landscape.

Envisioned as an eco-friendly recycling hub, the project sets out to establish new global benchmarks for clean technology and environmental responsibility. The initiative led by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is nearing the final stages of a global tender process, as confirmed by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The park will span 11.4 acres in northwest Delhi, handling over 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually and generating Rs 350 crore in economic output. It aligns with international standards, such as ISO 9000 and EN 50625, aiming to reduce Delhi's air, water, and soil pollution while creating green jobs and formalizing the informal e-waste sector.

