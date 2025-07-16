Left Menu

Rising Heat: Wildfires Impact Athens Microclimate

The Athens National Observatory reports a significant increase in soil surface temperature near Athens due to large-scale wildfires. The fires, fueled by hot, dry summers and strong winds, have drastically altered the local microclimate, showing a temperature increase of up to 10°C since July 2024.

16-07-2025
The aftermath of devastating wildfires around Athens has resulted in a striking increase in soil surface temperatures, according to new findings from the Athens National Observatory. Recorded since July 2024, some areas have experienced temperature rises by as much as 10°C.

The study, conducted by the Meteo unit, utilized high-resolution satellite data to measure the ground surface temperatures precisely. It highlights the vulnerability of Greece's microclimate to natural disasters such as wildfires, particularly exacerbated by the increasingly hot, dry summers and rapidly shifting winds.

The analysis of temperature data from before and after the fires in specific regions shows significant temperature deviations, attributing major changes to vegetation loss. These findings underscore the impact of climate change, primarily driven by fossil fuel emissions, prompting calls for more aggressive environmental policy measures.

