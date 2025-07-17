Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla's Pioneering Voyage: Preparing India for Its Space Age

Shubhanshu Shukla's landmark space mission enhances India's expertise for the upcoming Gaganyaan project. With aims to launch an indigenous spacecraft, India is set to join an elite group of nations. Plans for India's own space station, Bharat Space Station, by 2035 are also underway, marking a new era in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:56 IST
In a groundbreaking development for India's space ambitions, Shubhanshu Shukla's recent journey to the International Space Station (ISS) has been hailed as a strategic leap forward for India's burgeoning space program. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission has furnished India with critical insights as the nation gears up for its indigenously developed Gaganyaan mission, projected for 2027.

The Gaganyaan project aims to dispatch Indian astronauts on a spacecraft entirely built in India, cementing the nation's position in the global space race and laying the groundwork for potential future endeavors, including erecting India's space station, Bharat Space Station, by 2035. India's space economy, boosted by privatization, is envisioned to expand from $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033, Singh noted.

Shukla's role was paramount, being the pilot during the mission, conducting vital experiments that promise to benefit humanity, thus positioning India as a formidable player. Highlighting the achievements like Chandrayaan-3, Singh asserts that India's readiness to embrace challenges in space exploration underscores its maturation into a leading space-faring nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

