Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Over 60 Lives at New Iraqi Mall

A devastating fire at a new mall in Wasit province, Iraq, resulted in over 60 deaths, mostly from suffocation. Rescue efforts saved 45 people, while legal actions are being pursued against the mall and building owners. Investigations into the incident's cause are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:33 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Over 60 Lives at New Iraqi Mall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A tragic incident occurred at a newly inaugurated mall in Iraq's Wasit province, where a fire claimed more than 60 lives, including women and children, Iraqi officials confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze, which erupted in Kut city late Wednesday, resulted in 61 fatalities, primarily due to suffocation, as per the Ministry of Interior. Among the deceased were 14 unidentifiable charred bodies.

Despite rescue efforts saving over 45 individuals trapped inside, several remain missing, according to state-run Iraqi News Agency. The cause is under investigation, with legal charges pending against building and mall owners.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025