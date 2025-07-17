Tragic Fire Claims Over 60 Lives at New Iraqi Mall
A devastating fire at a new mall in Wasit province, Iraq, resulted in over 60 deaths, mostly from suffocation. Rescue efforts saved 45 people, while legal actions are being pursued against the mall and building owners. Investigations into the incident's cause are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
A tragic incident occurred at a newly inaugurated mall in Iraq's Wasit province, where a fire claimed more than 60 lives, including women and children, Iraqi officials confirmed on Thursday.
The blaze, which erupted in Kut city late Wednesday, resulted in 61 fatalities, primarily due to suffocation, as per the Ministry of Interior. Among the deceased were 14 unidentifiable charred bodies.
Despite rescue efforts saving over 45 individuals trapped inside, several remain missing, according to state-run Iraqi News Agency. The cause is under investigation, with legal charges pending against building and mall owners.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Poltava: Russian Attack Claims Lives
Aftermath of Pashamylaram Pharma Plant Tragedy: Ongoing Search and Investigations
Tragedy Strikes: Diogo Jota and Brother Perish in Spain Car Accident
Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Drive-by Shooting in River North Leaves Four Dead
Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy