Tragic Fire Claims Over 60 Lives at New Iraqi Mall

A tragic incident occurred at a newly inaugurated mall in Iraq's Wasit province, where a fire claimed more than 60 lives, including women and children, Iraqi officials confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze, which erupted in Kut city late Wednesday, resulted in 61 fatalities, primarily due to suffocation, as per the Ministry of Interior. Among the deceased were 14 unidentifiable charred bodies.

Despite rescue efforts saving over 45 individuals trapped inside, several remain missing, according to state-run Iraqi News Agency. The cause is under investigation, with legal charges pending against building and mall owners.