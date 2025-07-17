Tragedy in Lyari: The Collapse of Karachi's Forgotten Structures
Two women died and three were injured in a building collapse in Karachi's Lyari area. The six-storey structure, known as Ghani Mansion, was declared unsafe. Despite warnings, residents resisted evacuation. Numerous old buildings in Karachi are at risk, with recent collapses prompting vacating efforts.
A tragic incident unfolded in Karachi's Lyari area as a dilapidated building, Ghani Mansion, collapsed, claiming the lives of two women and injuring three others.
The six-storey structure in Khada Market, declared unsafe by authorities, was undergoing repairs when tragedy struck. Rescue efforts revealed two sisters died, and their daughters sustained severe injuries.
This disaster follows multiple incidents in the area, highlighting the urgent need for action as many unsafe structures remain occupied, despite repeated warnings from officials.
