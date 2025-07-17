Left Menu

Tragedy in Lyari: The Collapse of Karachi's Forgotten Structures

Two women died and three were injured in a building collapse in Karachi's Lyari area. The six-storey structure, known as Ghani Mansion, was declared unsafe. Despite warnings, residents resisted evacuation. Numerous old buildings in Karachi are at risk, with recent collapses prompting vacating efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:22 IST
Tragedy in Lyari: The Collapse of Karachi's Forgotten Structures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in Karachi's Lyari area as a dilapidated building, Ghani Mansion, collapsed, claiming the lives of two women and injuring three others.

The six-storey structure in Khada Market, declared unsafe by authorities, was undergoing repairs when tragedy struck. Rescue efforts revealed two sisters died, and their daughters sustained severe injuries.

This disaster follows multiple incidents in the area, highlighting the urgent need for action as many unsafe structures remain occupied, despite repeated warnings from officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025